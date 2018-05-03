City of I.F. asking for input as 80-year-old bridge will be rebuilt

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — The City of Idaho Falls recently received funding from the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) to rebuild an 80-year-old bridge in Idaho Falls. Public input regarding the project is encouraged.

The 12th Street Bridge that crosses over the Idaho Canal is scheduled to be replaced in the fall/winter of 2019/2020.

The City of Idaho Falls Public Works Department is seeking public comment on the proposed improvements. Citizens are encouraged to provide comments or concerns on, or before, May 17 to allow time for comments to be considered prior to finalizing the design documents.

The federal-aid project will include bridge replacement and intersection improvements at 12th Street and SW/SE Bonneville Drive. The improvements will better accommodate floating debris and higher water levels, as well as heavier highway service vehicles. Construction will take approximately 4-5 months.

The canal at 12th Street will be closed during construction. Pedestrian traffic will be accommodated via a temporary canal crossing near the bridge. The intersection of 12th Street and NE/SE Bonneville Drive will be closed periodically during construction to accommodate the reconstruction of the intersections adjacent to the structure.

Over the next couple of weeks, property owners in the area will receive door hanger notifications regarding the project.

Citizens are encouraged to reach out to the Public Works Department for any questions or concerns via email to ifeng@idahofallsidaho.gov; in writing to City of Idaho Falls, Public Works/Engineering Division, PO Box 50220, Idaho Falls, ID 83405; or by phone at (208) 612-8250.