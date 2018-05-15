Construction underway at Snake River Landing to replace paver crossings

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — On Monday, May 14, HK Contractors Inc., will begin replacing paver crossings located in and around Snake River Landing. Construction activities are scheduled in phases to allow all local businesses and residences to be accessible during construction. The anticipated construction time is 3-4 weeks, barring unforeseen conditions.

The access into Snake River Landing from Pancheri Drive has been limited to Utah Avenue only due to increased hazards associated with construction in that area. There will be no access into the area from Milligan Road. The limited access will take effect immediately and will re-open next Wednesday, May 23, barring unforeseen conditions.

At the intersection of Whitewater Drive and Snake River Parkway, all northbound traffic from Event Center Drive to Pier View Drive will shift to the west for one-lane travel. All southbound traffic from Pier View Drive to Event Center Drive will reduce to one lane.

Please watch for equipment and workers, follow all traffic signs and flaggers, and reduce speeds to posted limits.

For questions, call HK Contractors at (208) 523-6600.

Additional information on City of Idaho Falls construction projects can be found on the homepage of the city’s website or by clicking HERE.