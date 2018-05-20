Crab cakes that have fewer carbs but are full of flavor
Brenda Stanley, EastIdahoNews.com columnist
Tales of the Dinner Belle
Eating low carb doesn’t mean everything has to be meat. You can still have delicious dishes that taste just as good as the high carb versions you love. One of those is my crab cakes. They use zucchini and almond flour to replace the starchy and high carb bread crumbs.
Doing this also adds more veggies to the dish without anyone even knowing it. These cakes are great for lunch or a light dinner, but don’t be fooled. They are hearty and very satisfying, plus they are full of flavor even without tarter or cocktail sauce.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of seven. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.
