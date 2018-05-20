Crab cakes that have fewer carbs but are full of flavor

Eating low carb doesn’t mean everything has to be meat. You can still have delicious dishes that taste just as good as the high carb versions you love. One of those is my crab cakes. They use zucchini and almond flour to replace the starchy and high carb bread crumbs.

Doing this also adds more veggies to the dish without anyone even knowing it. These cakes are great for lunch or a light dinner, but don’t be fooled. They are hearty and very satisfying, plus they are full of flavor even without tarter or cocktail sauce.

Belle’s Low Carb Crab Cakes 1 small zucchini, shredded

2 tablespoons sliced green onions

2 tablespoons sliced peppers, celery, or carrots

2 cans crab meat, well drained

2 eggs

2 teaspoons Old Bay seasoning

½ cup mayo

½ cup almond flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

2-4 tablespoons oil (enough to cover the entire bottom of the pan) Take one small zucchini and coarsely grate it. Place it in a mixing bowl. Add two tablespoons sliced green onions, two tablespoons sliced peppers, celery, or carrots, two cans crab meat, well drained, two eggs, two teaspoons Old Bay seasoning, half cup mayo, half cup almond flour, and one teaspoon baking powder. Mix this together well. In a rimmed fry pan, heat the oil over medium high heat. Spoon the mixture into 3-inch patties into the hot oil. Cook until golden brown (about 2 to 3 minutes) and then flip. Drain on paper towels before serving.

Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of seven. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.