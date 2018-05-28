Deputy honored for saving teenager from jumping off bridge

TWIN FALLS — A Corporal with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office received the Idaho Medal of Honor for saving a teenager who nearly took his own life.

Cpl. Charles Hoop was honored earlier this month by Attorney General Lawrence Wasden for actions the deputy performed while working in Twin Falls Dec. 13, 2017.

At approximately 7:14 p.m., emergency service personnel responded to the Perrine Bridge. Dispatchers had received a report of a suicidal teenager preparing to jump off the bridge. Hoop arrived within three minutes of the call and found the teenager hanging onto the outside of the railing, very distraught.

Hoop, believing time was critical, jumped over the traffic barrier and grabbed the individual around the chest, just as the teen let go of the railing. Hoop was holding the full weight of the teenager dangling over the 486 foot drop, and was in danger himself of being pulled over the side of the bridge.

Hoop managed to pull the struggling teen back over the railing and placed him in protective custody, undoubtedly saving his life.

“Through indomitable courage, complete disregard for his own safety and profound concern for the safety of others, Corporal Charles Hoop showed great determination and thoroughness,” Wasden said in a news release. “Cpl. Hoop’s extraordinary heroism, fortitude and endurance, with danger to his own life above and beyond the call of duty, are in the highest traditions of the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho law enforcement.”