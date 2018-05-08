Did Dish Network call you? If so, you may get $1,200.

IDAHO FALLS — If your received a phone call from the Dish Network and your phone number was on the National Do Not Call Registry, you could get $1,200.

A federal judge has ruled that the company violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act in a telemarketing lawsuit brought against the satellite TV provider.

The calls were made between May 11, 2010, and Aug. 1, 2011 and 18,066 telephone numbers are affected.

To find out if your number is among those eligible for $1,200, CLICK HERE.

Affected customers must file their claim by June 18.

The lawsuit was filed in 2014 by Thomas Krakauer who said Dish Network made illegal telemarketing calls to his phone number, which was on the do-not-call list.