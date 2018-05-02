District 93 offering free lunches to attract more substitute teachers

IDAHO FALLS — Substitute teachers in Bonneville Joint School District 93 will now be getting a free lunch.

This week, D93 launched a perk program designed to attract more substitute teachers to the district. District Superintendent Chuck Shackett tells EastIdahoNews.com this is the peak time of year when substitutes are needed, and the district is having a hard time filling that need.

“At the end of the year, each employee accumulates up to five personal leave days. Some teachers choose to use those days during this time,” Shackett says.

The school district sometimes has 110 substitutes working during the last couple months of school due to sporting events, field trips and other extracurricular activities, Shackett says.

“So we thought if you sub at our district and serve our children, we’ll serve you lunch. As we get into the peak season for needing subs, we’ll see if this makes a difference,” he said.

Substitutes will get the meals from the school cafeterias.

The last day of school for the district is June 1. Assistant Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme says 200 substitutes listed in the district system, but says there is a great need for more, particularly on Thursdays and Fridays.

“There’s just not as many teachers coming out of college as we used to have. We used to get 20 to 30 applicants for a typical teaching position. That’s shrunk to half that amount,” Woolstenhulme says.

One of the challenges at the secondary level, Woolstenhulme says, is finding enough teachers for math or physical science. Filling vacancies in the computer and family consumer sciences is equally as challenging, he says.

Growing enrollment in the school district creates a need for more teachers, says Woolstenhulme, along with competitive pay scales in other states that steal away Idaho teachers. A partnership with Brigham Young University-Idaho brings a lot of student teachers to the district to help, he says.

“We like hiring those teachers because we have a lot of faith in them, but they tend to be young female teachers who move with their husbands for jobs outside the area, so it’s a challenge to hang on to them,” says Woolstenhulme.

Woolstenhulme says anyone is welcome to apply for a substitute teaching position with the district. It has a pay scale based on education level. Candidates with a high school diploma start at $9.50 an hour. The district pays college graduates $10.50 an hour and if you have a teaching certificate, the pay is $11.50 an hour.

Those interested in applying can do so through d93jobs.com.