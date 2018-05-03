Dog saves owner from house fire

POCATELLO – A man believes his dog saved his life earlier this week after a fire blazed a hole in the side of his home on West Gibson Jack Road.

It was an emotional day for Richard Hollingsworth, who says his dog, Von Striker, is the reason he escaped the fire in his home.

The blaze began while Richard was going to bed. Richard says Von Striker seemed antsy: jumping up and down off the bed, running up and down the stairs and yelping.

When Richard let Striker outside, he saw flames engulfing the right side of his home where the chimney is.

Pocatello Fire Department and Pocatello Valley Fire arrived around 11:20 p.m. and were able to put out the fire fairly quickly.

“I realize now that when you love your dog and you take care of your pet and you let them…in your family, they do these things,” Hollingsworth said. “But I know most dogs do it because it’s an instinct, but in my opinion, he literally saved my life — he saved it and also saved the house.”

Firefighters say they believe the fire started in the chimney.

This story first appeared on KPVI. It is used here with permission.