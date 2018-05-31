Driver arrested after truck slams through restaurant wall

Mike Price
Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com

Los Albertos | Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — It may be some time before people can get chimichangas at Los Adalbertos on West Broadway Street in Idaho Falls after a truck slammed through one of the restaurant walls.

Idaho Falls Police received a call around 10:45 a.m. Thursday that a truck had plowed through the side of Los Adalbertos and the driver took off.

Idaho Falls Police Sgt. Tim Downs tells EastIdahoNews.com no one was injured either inside the vehicle or the restaurant. Downs said the driver of the white Chevy inadvertently hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.

The driver fled the scene but later returned and was taken into custody. He has been charged with fleeing the scene of an accident.

According to Downs, the situation is still under investigation.

CORRECTION: The name of the restaurant was spelled wrong in a previous version of this story. The story has been updated.

