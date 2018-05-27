Driver killed after vehicle rolls on I-15

Share This

POCATELLO — Idaho State Police responded to a fatality crash just after 3 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say a car was seen going off the right shoulder of Interstate 15 southbound just north of Century High School, near mile post 65.

The car rolled down the cliff and came to rest about halfway down on a large boulder.

First responders are still trying to pull the car back up the cliff, but can confirm that the driver did not survive.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

More details will be posted as they become available.

This article was originally published by KPVI. It is used here with permission.