Driver’s license services unavailable across Idaho due to outage

IDAHO FALLS — Driver’s license services are temporarily unavailable across the entire state, according to Idaho Transportation Department officials.

Officials say the outage is due to vendor software issues, and no estimates has been given on when the matter will be resolved.

This isn’t the first time ITD has had computer problems this year. In June, services were down or only partially available for weeks, which prevented many people from renewing their licenses in a timely manner. Similar delays also occurred in December following a software update, according to the Associated Press.

Updates on the outage are available here.

