EAST IDAHO ELECTS: Two Democrats seeking seat held by Rep. Mike Simpson

IDAHO FALLS — Congressman Mike Simpson is running unopposed this primary election, however, two Democrats are racing against each other to determine who will oppose Simpson in November.

EastIdahoNews.com had the chance to talk with Simpson and attend a debate held by Democratic candidates Peter Rickards And Aaron Swisher.

Rickards and Swisher took part in the debate at Compass Academy Thursday.

Rickards grew up in Ohio and has made his anti-nuclear energy stance and ending the war on drugs key points of his platform.

“I’m a retired podiatrist from Twin Falls,” Rickards said. “I moved to Idaho to get away from the burning river in Cleveland.”

Swisher is an economist from Boise. The economy and taxes are Swisher’s main areas of focus.

“We want to make sure that when he (Swisher’s two-year-old son) grows up, he can get a good paying job that rewards him properly for the efforts that he puts forth,” Swisher said.

Right out of the gate the two candidates had differing views on gun control.

Rickards said he believes concealed carry lowers crime rates and that criminals take advantage of unarmed citizens.

“I suggest, I’m the first person to suggest 30 days in jail for any police officer who has a failure to report (a potentially dangerous person),” Rickards said. “The last two mass shootings, Parkland and the Texas church massacre, were done by people who should have been red flagged. Paperwork is boring but if you’re facing 30 days in jail, you might just pay attention.”

Swisher said he would like to do away with the background check system and, instead, implement a permit to buy system. People desiring to purchase a gun would have to apply for a permit from local law enforcement.

In a later interview with EastIdahoNews.com Simpson said he had not heard about Swisher’s proposal.

“I support the Second Amendment and people’s right to bear arms to protect themselves and their families and for recreation — for hunting and for other purposes,” Simpson said. “We have to do a better job with our mental health system. We have to do a better job at background checks to make sure that these individuals that shouldn’t have guns, don’t get guns.”

Simpson was first elected to Idaho’s second congressional district in 1998. He currently serves on the Appropriations Committee in the United States House of Representatives.

One area where the two democratic candidates agreed with Republicans on was border security. Swisher said he agrees with President Donald Trump that H1B Visas should not be used to undermine American jobs. Rickards said he is in favor of a border wall.

Swisher called the recently passed Tax Reform and Jobs Act a horrible bill.

“What I’m actually in favor of is adding a new tax bracket starting at a million dollars, raising taxes on income over a million dollars a year and taking that money and using it to simplify the system and reduce rates for those making less than half a million dollars a year,” he said.

Rickards said he supports the 21 percent business tax cut. He said companies tend to leave the United States when the US tax rates are higher than other countries. He did take issue with tax cuts going to billionaires.

Voters can learn more about these candidates on their websites, swisherforidaho.com and peterforidaho.com.