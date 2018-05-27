Education Week will return to BYU-Idaho in August

IDAHO FALLS — Brigham Young University-Idaho will hold its annual Education Week Aug. 2 to Aug. 4. this year.

Children and youth ages 6 to 17 have the opportunities to participate in Education Week by going to religious-themed classes and activities taught by more than 60 teachers among the BYU-Idaho faculty, along with others teachers from surrounding areas.

“We’re excited to invite everyone to campus for Education Week again this year,” said Brett Sampson, director of University Public Affairs in a news release. “We have so many great teachers and such a spectrum of topics and activities this year. Whether you come on your own, with friends, or with your family, you’ll find plenty of opportunities to be uplifted and strengthened.”

Participants will also get to listen to devotional and keynote speakers including, author Dean Hughes, author and public figure Al Fox Carraway, University Resources Vice President Jeff Morrin, and Associate Academic Vice President Rob Eaton.

Along with keynote speakers, participants will get the opportunity to enjoy a Center Stage performance by Lexi Walker Friday evening. The general public is also welcome to attend the concert. Special discount tickets will be available to Education Week participants.

The program has limited space so early registration is encouraged.

At the door enrollment is $45 per individual, Early bird enrollment for Education Week is $35 per individual and is available through July 28th. Children five and under are free.

For information about Education Week, including the schedule of classes and events, teacher information, and how to register, click here.