Family welcomes Josh Holt back to Utah

Now that Pocatello native Josh Holt has landed back in his home state of Utah, family members talk about what it was like to see Josh for the first time since he’s been back.

Josh Holt and his wife have been in a Venezuela prison for almost two years.

Family members say his flight landed earlier than expected Monday night.

Josh’s uncle from Pocatello says there were at least 100 people waiting to greet Josh Monday night at the Salt Lake International Airport.

“You know it was awesome hugging him and feeling the emotion that I felt, but when I hugged my sister, that’s when I really lost it because I could see in her countenance, the change, the relief, you know, like she could finally rest a little bit and it just made me extremely happy for her to be able to finally not have that on her shoulders anymore,” says Wayne Moon, Josh Holt’s Uncle.

Josh’s uncle says Josh didn’t get much rest after leaving the SLC Airport. They whisked him off to a celebration at a park in Riverton, Utah, where the Mayor of Riverton held an event for his family, friends and the community to welcome Josh and his wife back.

