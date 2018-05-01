Flood warnings continue on Snake River and Portneuf River

IDAHO FALLS — High flows are continuing on several major rivers in eastern Idaho and there is a continued risk of flooding.

As of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Snake River near Menan was measure at 8.9 feet — above its flood stage of 8.5 feet. Minor flooding is occurring in low-lying areas near the river between the confluence of the Snake River and Henrys Fork downstream to the Roberts area. The Menan Buttes boat launch is flooded, according to the National Weather Service.

The Portneuf River in Pocatello also remains at flood stage of 8.5 feet as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. Minor flooding is occurring in sections of Sacajawea Park. Levels in the Portneuf River are falling and are expected to be below flood stage by Wednesday evening.

NWS officials advise people to keep pets and children away from riverbanks as water is running high and fast. Persons near the rivers should also be aware of the expected high water and take action to protect property.