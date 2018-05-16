Free babysitting clinic scheduled in Pocatello

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO — A popular class offered by the Marshall Public Library will be returning just in time for summer.

Tuesday, June 5 from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., the library will host its free babysitting clinic. The class is designed for 11 to 14-year-olds and introduces caregivers to the basics of babysitting. There will be guest speakers and topics slated to be covered are personal and kid safety, an introduction to CPR and first aid for babysitting emergencies, proper foods for children, understanding the ages and stages of child development, and more.

“We want to help ensure that our community’s babysitters are prepared with the right knowledge and skills to responsibly care for infants and children,” said Kath Ann Hendricks, Young Adult Librarian. “The demand for babysitters is at its peak in the summer months and we want these soon to be in demand workers equipped with what they’ll need to be successful.”

Due to the demand for the class, there’s no limit to the number of participants who can join in the seminar. A snack for attendees will be provided.

Registration is required and participants can sign up at marshallpl.org or by calling the Children’s Office at 208-232-1263 ext. 109. The deadline to register is June 1.

For more information on the programs and services available at the Marshall Public Library, visit marshallpl.org.