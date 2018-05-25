Funeral details, procession announced for fallen Shelley police officer

IDAHO FALLS — Funeral arrangements have been announced for fallen Shelley Police Sgt. Kent Swanson.

The funeral will be held at noon on Wednesday, May 30 at the LDS Stake Center located at 2051 South Emerson Avenue in Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends at the church Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10:00 to 11:45 a.m.

Following the services, a procession will travel along South Boulevard from 21st Street to Sunnyside Road.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office suggests the best place to stand for those wishing to show their respects is the Tautphus Park area alongside South Boulevard.

The procession will then travel west on Sunnyside to South Yellowstone, and then south to Fielding Memorial Cemetery for the burial service.

Swanson, a K-9 officer, collapsed while investigating a disturbance call earlier this week. Shelley Police Chief Rod Mohler told EastIdahoNews.com the collapse was the result of a massive heart attack. Another officer on scene began CPR immediately, which was continued by paramedics after ambulances arrived.

Swanson was rushed to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where he was declared dead.

Swanson was a veteran member of the Idaho Falls Police Department Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 6. He is survived by his wife and two children.