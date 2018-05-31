GALLERY: Photos you sent us from Thursday’s wild storm

Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Daisy Alvarez

Most of east Idaho experienced rain, thunder, lightning, hail and even tornado warnings for several hours Thursday afternoon. In some neighborhoods, the sudden downpours resulted in nearly a foot of water in streets, window wells, driveways and sidewalks.

Many EastIdahoNews.com users sent photos and video of what they experienced before, during and after the storm.

Here is a gallery of some of the pictures.

Chelsy Alldredge

Sheri Lynn Zison

Brandy Lowe Hines

Trent Talamantez

Crystal Mcsweeney

Myk Adams

Clint Nelson

LaRee Jones

Daymia Edwards

Krista Osmond Williams

Jennifer Harris Collins

Jeff Nelson

Lora Hiler

Tiffany Palmer

Kadge Bryars

Lora Hiler

Jamee Skidmore

Alyssa McRae

EastIdahoNews.com app user

Susan Stimpson

Stacy Robbins

Tanner Averill

Tanner Averill

Valerie Sturm

Susan Barnes

Amanda Love

Anna Marie Thomas

Ashley Moedl

