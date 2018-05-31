GALLERY: Photos you sent us from Thursday’s wild storm
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Most of east Idaho experienced rain, thunder, lightning, hail and even tornado warnings for several hours Thursday afternoon. In some neighborhoods, the sudden downpours resulted in nearly a foot of water in streets, window wells, driveways and sidewalks.
Many EastIdahoNews.com users sent photos and video of what they experienced before, during and after the storm.
Here is a gallery of some of the pictures.
