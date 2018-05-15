Get to know the candidates who are on the ballot today

Share This

It’s primary election day in Idaho and EastIdahoNews.com has comprehensive coverage on the candidates hoping to be elected.

Over the past few months, we’ve profiled several of the men and women running for office. Here’s a comprehensive list that may help you decide who to vote for. Click on the blue headline to read or watch the story.

Candidates spent big bucks on their campaigns. Here is where the money came from and where it went.

Why Ahlquist is asking for your vote as Idaho’s next governor

Ahlquist addresses finances, transparency, education, opioids & more

Romney campaigns for Ahlquist during Idaho Falls rally

EAST IDAHO NEWSMAKERS: Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tommy Ahlquist

Ahlquist announces gubernatorial run, visits Idaho Falls

EAST IDAHO NEWSMAKERS: Congressman & gubernatorial candidate Raul Labrador

Labrador holds gubernatorial campaign rally in Idaho Falls

Lt. Gov. Brad Little talks comprehensive strategy to tackle education

Little: ‘It will be the end of Obamacare for a pretty wide swath of Idaho citizens’

NEWSMAKERS: Lt. Gov. Brad Little and his run for governor

Newsmakers: Democratic candidate AJ Balukoff explains why he’s running for governor

A.J. Balukoff announces his candidacy for Idaho Governor, visits Idaho Falls

Balukoff files paperwork for another run for governor

Labrador announces bid for Idaho governor

East Idaho Elects: Rep. Van Burtenshaw and Jud Miller seek District 35 Senate seat

Meet the two candidates competing for District 33 Senate seat

Sherri Ybarra, candidate for superintendent of public instruction

Cindy Wilson, candidate for state superintendent

Democratic gubernatorial candidates address sold out crowd in Idaho Falls

Two Democrats seeking seat held by Rep. Mike Simpson

Allen Humble, candidate for superintendent of public instruction

Jeff Dillon, candidate for state superintendent

Chad Christensen takes on Rep. Tom Loertscher for District 32 seat

Rep. Jeff Thompson and Gary Marshall seek for District 30 seat

Elaine King, Britt Raybould and Marshall Merrell compete for District 34 Seat

Rep. Wendy Horman and Randy Neal compete for District 30 seat



Rep. Ron Nate and Doug Ricks seek District 34 seat