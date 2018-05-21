Ground broken on new toddler park in Rexburg

REXBURG — The HK Construction Company has broken ground on a new toddler playground at the Park Street Park near the Brigham Young University-Idaho campus.

The new park will replace a swing set and slide that have been there for many years. When the project is finished, it will be a unique gathering spot for local moms with young children, according to a news release.

The design of the park includes a trike track and pretend gas station. Kids can get out some much needed energy and moms can enjoy walking while watching their kids. Other fun amenities of the playground will include an obstacle course, cozy coon merry-go-round, typhoon slide, picnic tables, swing set and more. The sidewalk will be finished on the Park Street side and a fence will be added along the two streets.

In June, volunteers will gather several times to be a part of building the park. They will dig holes, pour cement, and spread bark.

The park renovation is made possible by Rexburg City, CHC Foundation, Merrill Quality Landscaping, Let’s Play, Rexburg Motor Sports, Madison Gymnastics Center, and The High Five Grant.