Heavy snowfall predicted in the mountains this weekend

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — The National Weather Service is predicting heavy snowfall at higher-elevation areas along the Wyoming and Montana borders this weekend.

A Pacific storm passing through the area will bring rain to most of eastern Idaho, but areas above 8,500 feet could see up to 15 inches of heavy, wet snowfall.

The winter-like storm is expected to last from between 11 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday.

NWS meteorologists tell EastIdahoNews.com the Galena, Willow Creek and Monida passes will see a couple inches of snow.

Most eastern Idaho communities are located beneath the major snowfall, but the following cities could see a few inches or a dusting of snow: Stanley, Clayton, Arco, Challis, Mackay, St. Anthony, Ashton, Island Park, Driggs and Victor.

Almost everyone else in eastern Idaho will see widespread rain and isolated thunderstorms.