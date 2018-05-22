Here’s what Idaho Falls plans on doing about the weeds

IDAHO FALLS — The springtime battle against weeds has begun.

Idaho Falls officials say the city is activity working to make sure all city properties remain weed free. City spokeswoman Kerry Hammon, said weed control, which began in April, is worked on daily and will be until winter weather kicks in again.

Several EastIdahoNews.com readers have reached out wanting to know about how the city handles weeds on its properties.

Hammon says the city manages more than 800 acres of grass, or up to 168 properties, including 40 parks, 38 storm retention ponds, nine snow dumps, right-of-ways and easements (City of Idaho Falls Public Works, IF Power, Police and Fire, and Municipal Services; Union Pacific Railroad; Idaho Transportation Department properties; and canal trails).

“The Parks and Recreation Division hires a lot of seasonal workers to assist with the increased workload in the spring and summer,” Hammon says. “Once the high-school-age kids are out of school, they will be hiring more of them to do weed control activities, such as trimming and edging.”

Hammon says the division is following federal guidelines as it maintains these grassy areas. Weather limits when workers can spray. Hammon said workers can’t spray if wind speeds are greater than 10 miles per hour.

“They are doing much of the weed control in the early morning hours when the weather is more conducive,” Hammon says.

She said Idaho Falls Parks Division is doing its best to maintain city grounds, as it uses a large broom which has a linear range of 18 feet, and also a hand truck for spraying trees and hard-to-reach areas. The division has requested more funds for weed control in the upcoming budget cycle, Hammon said.

“The Weed and Environmental Control section of the Parks Department manages and enforces the city’s weed control program and provides a proactive approach to maintain a controlled weed environment as well as responding to residents’ observations, concerns and complaints,” Hammon said.

Hammon said she appreciates the community’s patience as workers feverishly try to get weeds under control, and thanks the Parks and Rec team for working to beautify the grounds of local facilities. For more information on the city’s weed control, click here.