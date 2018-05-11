Hundreds of homes near Rexburg could lose power Monday for up to 12 hours

REXBURG — Fall River Electric customers living in Labelle, Ririe and south of Rexburg will be without power beginning Monday at 8 a.m.

A main transmission pole belonging to Rocky Mountain Power was damaged by a vehicle Friday and needs to be replaced, according to a Fall River Electric news release. The transmission line feeds the Fall River Electric Rexburg substation and Rocky Mountain Power said the outage could last up to 12 hours.

Fall River Electric crews will work to re-route some power so as few customers as possible will be affected. The outage could affect several hundred households.