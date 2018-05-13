ICYMI: 5 Wonder Women making a difference in east Idaho

IDAHO FALLS – All this week, EastIdahoNews.com partnered with Monarch Healthcare to profile interesting and unique ladies living and working in our neighborhoods and communities.

In honor of Mother’s Day, we present to you five of East Idaho’s Wonder Women.

Happy Mother’s Day.

CLICK THE WONDER WOMEN LINKS BELOW

This Wonder Woman’s pursuit of education led to her engineering dream job

This Wonder Woman mother of 10 is adjusting to a new life after her husband’s sudden death

This Wonder Woman takes creativity and passion, and turns it into a successful business

Drug use, abuse, rape and prison: This Wonder Woman doesn’t take second chances lightly

Her music teacher gave up on her but this wonder woman persisted