Idaho Falls High School names new baseball program director

The following is a news release from Idaho Falls High School.

IDAHO FALLS – Trent Johnson has been named Idaho Falls High School School’s new baseball program director. As program director, Johnson will oversee all aspects of IFHS’ baseball program.

Johnson currently serves as an assistant coach for the Tigers. A graduate of Idaho Falls High School, Johnson played two years of Division 1 baseball at the University of Utah. He also played for the College of Southern Idaho and spent a summer with the Moses Lake Pirates, a West Coast collegiate league. In high school, Johnson was the all-conference player of the year in 2006. He also received all state honors, made the all area team three times and the all conference team three times.

“I am excited to announce Coach Johnson as the next baseball coach at Idaho Falls High School. I feel that Trent will continue with the tradition of IFHS baseball and is the right person to push it to new heights in the future.” said Pat Lloyd, IFHS’ current baseball director. Lloyd is leaving coaching because he was just named the new athletic and activities director for Idaho Falls High School.

For more information, you can reach Coach Johnson at (208) 221-8856.