Idaho Falls Police investigating multiple vehicle burglaries

IDAHO FALLS — Police are reminding folks to lock their car doors after multiple vehicles were burglarized Saturday night or Sunday morning.

The crimes happened in a neighborhood near Sage Lakes Golf Course. Three of the burglaries occurred on the 4000 block of Gleneagles Drive and two occurred on Gullane Circle, a cul-de-sac off Gleneagles Drive.

Neighbors tell EastIdahoNews.com that several items were stolen from the cars, including electronics, money, pepper spray and more.

Officers are investigating the burglaries and ask anyone with information to call (208) 529-1200.