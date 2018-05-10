Idaho Falls woman hit, killed by semi-truck

WENDELL — An Idaho Falls woman was killed after being hit by a semi-truck on I-84 near Wendell early Thursday morning.

Cynthia J. Mead, 57, was walking eastbound in the right lane of travel around 1:50 a.m., according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

Robert R. Pierce, 60, of Reno, Nevada, was driving a 2018 Freightliner and was unable to see Mead walking due to a curve in the road, police say. He was unable to stop before hitting Mead and she died on the scene.

The eastbound lanes were closed for approximately three hours.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Gooding County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Transportation Department and Wendell Quick Response Unit assisted during the investigation.