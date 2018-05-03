Idaho gas prices among highest in nation — here’s why

IDAHO FALLS – It’s not your imagination. Gas prices have shot up.

In fact, Idaho gas prices are ranked eighth highest in the nation, according to a report from AAA Idaho. Agency spokesman Matthew Conde tells EastIdahoNews.com the rise in price is due to a higher than usual consumer demand.

At 9.857 million barrels of gasoline a day, Conde says that’s a new record for nationwide gasoline demand.

“It’s a situation where there is really high demand on available fuel and this is also the time of year when we start switching to the summer blend fuel,” Conde says. “This is a natural break for refineries to shut down for seasonal maintenance, causing a dip in overall inventory nationwide.”

Based on the pattern in previous years, Conde says a travel demand around Memorial Day creates a spike in fuel prices. Prices then typically stabilize during the summer and taper off after Labor Day. At this point, Conde says it’s too early to tell whether fuel prices will decrease.

Washington, Nevada and Oregon are among other western states ranked in the top 10. Conde says it’s common for western states to be in the top 10 because there isn’t as much supply line infrastructure out west as there is on the Gulf Coast or the Eastern Seaboard. Proximity to crude oil supplies and increases to the gas tax in some states is another factor, Conde says.