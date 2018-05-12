IDFG issues tips after mountain lion is captured

Share This

The following is a news release and photos from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

POCATELLO — On the morning of Friday, May 11, Idaho Department of Fish and Game personnel tranquilized and removed an adult male mountain lion near the campus of Idaho State University in Pocatello. It was transported and released to a remote location in southeast Idaho the same day.

Idaho Fish and Game responded after receiving a call from ISU Public Safety shortly after 10:30 am Friday morning that a mountain lion was in a tree along the Red Hill Trail behind Mountain View Cemetery. ISU Public Safety and the Pocatello Police Department personnel were already on scene at the time Fish and Game arrived.

It took a little over an hour to dart and remove the mountain lion.

Fish and Game personnel at the site reported that the animal was in very good condition, and the entire process went very smoothly.

Mountain lion sightings in and around Pocatello happen throughout the year, especially in those areas that are on the edge of the urban-wildlife interface.

Tips to keep in mind if you encounter a mountain lion:

1. Do not run.

2. If you are with children, pick them up without bending over.

3. Do not turn your back on the lion, crouch down, or try to hide.

4. Remain facing the lion and slowly back away. Leave the animal an escape route.

5. Try to appear as large as possible—stand on a rock or stump, hold up your arms, stand next to others.

6. Shout, wave your arms, and throw objects if the lion does not leave the area.

7. Fight back if a mountain lion attacks. Stay on your feet and use sticks, rocks, backpack, hands to fight back. Use bear spray if you have it.

8. Never approach a mountain lion or offer it food.

For more information about mountain lions, check out the Living with Mountain Lions brochure found on Fish and Game’s website here.