If you see a cop wearing a spotted police vest, IFPD has a prize for you

Share This

IDAHO FALLS – In honor of National Bike Safety Month, IFPD is inviting kids to “spot the cop.”

From now until May 31, the officers in the police department’s bike patrol will be wearing spotted fluorescent yellow police vests at five different locations.

The first two people to call (208) 953-1074 and tweet @IFPD1 with the correct location of the officer will win a kid’s prize. The department did not reveal what the prizes were.

When the prizes have been awarded, a voicemail message will indicate the winners have been chosen. Police want drivers to focus on safe driving, so they are asking you to have a passenger do the calling and tweeting.

“Tomorrow morning between 8:30 and 9:15, you could win if you ‘spot the cop’ near a school which is east of the Snake River and north of Northgate Mile,” IFPD said in a tweet Tuesday.

Twenty prizes will be awarded.