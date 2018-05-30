Investigators searching for Wyoming teen

The following is a news release from the Teton County Sheriff’s Office.

WYOMING — On Wednesday, May 30, 2018, the Teton County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a possible missing person. The Wyoming Highway Patrol had been advised that a 19-year-old male told his mother he had broken down in the Hoback area on Sunday, May 27, 2018. He had planned on going camping, then to work. His mother had not heard anything further from him.

Teton County Sheriff’s Investigators were notified and sent out a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) for the subject and the vehicle. Investigators learned that the man did show up for work at a local hotel on Monday morning May 28, 2018. He left for lunch around noon and did not return to work.

Deputies located the vehicle on the Flat Creek Road, north of the National Elk Refuge, but no sign of the missing man.

The man is identified as 19-year-old James Paul Cunningham of Jackson, WY. He was driving a green 1996 Mercury Sable station wagon, which has been located.

Anyone with knowledge as to the whereabouts of Cunningham is urged to call the Teton County Sheriff’s Office at (307)-

733-2331.