ISP on scene of fatal crash near Terreton

TERRETON — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Idaho Highway 33 east of Terreton and Mud Lake.

No details have been released about the vehicles or people involved in the crash.

Both lanes of the ID 33 are blocked while officers work to clear the crash.

It’s unclear when the road will open again. Until then police advise drivers to find an alternate route.

