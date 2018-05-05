ISU confers 2,566 degrees and certificates at 2018 Commencement

The following is a news release from Idaho State University.

POCATELLO – A total of 2,427 graduates received 2,566 degrees and certificates during Idaho State University’s spring commencement ceremonies held May 5 in Holt Arena where graduates were encouraged to continue their quests for knowledge and to appreciate those who helped them succeed.

“Education is not a destination, but a waypoint in a lifetime enterprise,” said Col. Paul Briggs, president of the ISU Alumni Association, who addressed the crowd. “A degree is a strong foundation for the pursuit of a purpose-driven life. But it is only the beginning. So I exhort you to continue active learning – stay a Bengal.”

Associated Students of Idaho State University President Jessica Sargent urged graduates to acknowledge those who helped them along the way to earn their degrees.

“Each of us have people in the audience who have sacrificed, scrimped and saved, and loved us to make today, this moment, possible for us,” Sargent said. There are literally hundreds of parents, grandparents, spouse, siblings, children, friends and mentors that have supported us through this journey. Please join me in thanking them.”

Of the graduates, 132 students received multiple certificates and/or degrees.

The breakdown of graduates included 43 Doctor of Philosophy degrees, eight Doctor of Education degrees, four Doctor of Arts degrees, six Doctor of Audiology degrees, 17 Doctor of Nursing Practice degrees, 25 Doctor of Physical Therapy degrees, 69 Doctor of Pharmacy degrees, six Educational Specialist degrees, 462 master’s degrees, 39 certificates, 1,208 bachelor’s degrees, 447 associate degrees, and 232 certificates from the College of Technology.

Distinguished faculty recognized were Glenda Carr, clinical assistant pharmacy professor, Distinguished Service; Andy Holland, associate professor of chemistry, Distinguished Teaching; and Michele Brumley, associate professor and chair of the Department of Psychology, Distinguished Research.

Alumni Professional Achievement Award recipients for 2018 were: William Olson, Boise, College of Arts and Letters ­– Fine Arts and Humanities; Janice Jean, Pocatello, College of Arts and Letters – Social and Behavioral Sciences; Patrick Woodward, Columbus, Ohio, College of Science and Engineering – Natural and Physical Sciences; Kevin Miller, Pocatello, College of Technology; Edward Snell, Pocatello, College of Pharmacy; Ron Watters, Pocatello, College of Education; Michael McGrane, Eagle, Nursing; Casey Dye, Rexburg, Kasiska Division of Health Sciences; Brent Phillips, Rapid City, South Dakota, College of Business; David Gates, Pocatello, Graduate School; and Jeff Andrews, Inkom, College of Science and Engineering – Engineering.

Outstanding Student Award recipients for 2018 were: Heather Walser, hometown Warwick, Rhode Island, College of Pharmacy; Jessalynn Dee Garnett, Jerome, School of Nursing; Larinda Nichols, Soda Springs, master’s candidate; Doug Colman, Alamosa, Colorado, doctoral candidate; Casetin Wade Lybbert, Lewiston, College of Arts and Letters – Arts and Humanities; Jillian Christiansen, Meridian, College of Arts and Letters – Social and Behavioral Sciences; Kenneth Powell, Jerome, College of Technology; Benjamin Poulter, Pocatello, College of Science and Engineering – Natural and Physical Sciences; Malcolm E. Tencate, Boise, College of Science and Engineering – Engineering; Jessica Downes, Pocatello, Division of Health Sciences; Brianna Gibson, Twin Falls, College of Education; Daniel Ortiz Flores, Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico, College of Business.

Idaho State University President Arthur C. Vailas greeted the audience and conferred the degrees. ISU Executive Vice President and Provost for academic affairs Laura Woodworth-Ney recognized the distinguished faculty. Associated Students of ISU President Jessica Sargent delivered remarks. Presentation of graduates will be by the University deans.

The “Alma Mater Hymn” will be performed by an ISU Department of Music student ensemble.

A reception for graduates and their guests will follow the ceremony on the floor of Holt Graduates are encouraged to share their memories on social media at #isugrads.

More information on commencement is available online at http://isu.edu/commencement/.