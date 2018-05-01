ITD holding meeting to discuss improvements at I-15/US-20 connection

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

IDAHO FALLS — The public is invited to a Community Kickoff Meeting to provide input on improvements to the Interstate 15/US-20 connection Wednesday, May 9 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Temple View Elementary, 1500 Scorpius Drive in Idaho Falls.

The Idaho Transportation Department, city of Idaho Falls, and Bonneville County are working together to improve the roadway connections at I-15 and US-20, and are seeking the public’s input to develop community-based solutions. The meeting is an opportunity for the public to learn about the study, help identify issues within the study area, and give input on potential solutions.

This study will examine interchanges at Broadway Street, and Grandview Drive on I-15, and Lindsay Boulevard, Riverside Drive/City Center, Science Center Drive, and Lewisville Highway on US-20. The study area includes a potential express route north and west of Idaho Falls.

Our meeting will be an open house, so the public can drop by anytime between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to view display boards and talk to project staff.

