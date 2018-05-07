ITD, Shoshone-Bannock Tribes proposing major changes on I-15 in Fort Hall

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

FORT HALL — The Idaho Transportation Department and Shoshone-Bannock Tribes will present preliminary design plans for the new Interstate 15, Fort Hall Interchange (Exit 80) at an open house Thursday, May 10.

The open house will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Fort Hall Tribal Business Center Dome Room (82 Pima Drive in Fort Hall). Community members are invited to stop by at their convenience to learn about the project, visit with project staff, and give comments on the preliminary design. The open house will include maps and visualizations of the preliminary design.

This project will replace the 60-year-old interchange with a new structure to meet the community’s needs for years to come. The new design is expected to include:

– Two lanes in each direction with a center turn lane on the bridge over I-15 (Simplot Road).

– Longer and wider interchange ramps for increased safety and mobility.

– A six-foot shoulder for safer pedestrian and bicycle crossing.

– Six new bridges over Ross Fork Creek and the Town Lateral Canal.

– Lighting and landscaping features.

– Improved ramp configuration to accommodate large trucks.

– Improved irrigation culverts and cattle guards.

“ITD is working closely with the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes throughout the design process to ensure the new design meets the needs of the community. This collaborative process will continue throughout final design and construction,” said ITD Project Manager Tara Capson.

The Idaho Transportation Department and The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes hosted a survey in early 2018 to gather community input about the project. Survey results have been incorporated into the preliminary design plans.

Construction of the interchange is expected to begin in 2022.

More information about the Fort Hall Interchange Replacement Project is available here under “Design Projects.” Public comments about the preliminary design plans are due May 24 to tara.capson@itd.idaho.gov.