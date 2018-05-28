ITD to begin replacing bridge between Challis and Mackay Tuesday

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

CHALLIS — Work to replace the Warm Springs Creek Bridge on US-93 will start Tuesday, May 29.

The bridge is between Mackay and Challis, at milepost 156.56. The project will enhance the existing structure, including roadway resurfacing, and box culvert replacement, increasing capacity for the waterway.

The Idaho Transportation Department is working with Wadsworth Brothers Construction and Wilson & Company. A design-build process will be used that streamlines construction, reducing construction time and costs.

“The Warm Springs Creek Bridge is part of an overall project that includes seventeen bridge replacements throughout Eastern Idaho,” said Bryan Young, ITD Resident Engineer. “On each of these projects, we’ve worked to maintain mobility on the roadways throughout construction. We want to make this as easy as possible for everyone using US-93.”

The public is asked to contact the project team with any comments or questions by emailing PR@CommunicateLLC.info. Those interested in the project can also call 208-908-8110. For more information on these and other roadway projects in Idaho, visit www.itd.idaho.gov/projects.