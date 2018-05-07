It’s “Melanoma Monday.” Here’s where you can get your free skin cancer check today.

IDAHO FALLS — It’s Skin Cancer Awareness Month, and today is “Melanoma Monday,” when everyone is encouraged to examine their skin and go to a doctor if there are any abnormalities.

To help in the effort, High Valley Dermatology is offering free skin cancer screenings from 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. at 2085 Providence Way in Idaho Falls. Free food and skin care samples will also be provided.

Ten thousand people in the United States die every year from melanoma and last year Idaho had the 7th highest death rate from the cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, more than 91,000 people are expected to be diagnosed with melanoma this year.

Doctors recommend the following tips for reducing your chance of melanoma:

• Use sunscreen SPF 30 or higher. Apply 15 minutes before sun exposure and every two hours when in the sun.

• Avoid being in the sun from 10 a.m. – 5p.m. If you are going to be in the sun, wear hats, sunglasses and sun protective clothing.

• Avoid tanning beds. They give you 4-15 times as much UV rays as the sun in the same amount of time.

• Having 1-2 blistering sunburns before the age of 18 doubles your risk of skin cancer.