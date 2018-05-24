Juvenile suspect arrested after bomb threat in Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Police Department has arrested a juvenile suspect in regards to a bomb threat made at the Blackfoot Community Center on Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, a 17-year-old male was taken into custody after allegedly making false reports of explosives in a public or private place, according to the Blackfoot Police Department’s Facebook page.

When reports came in of the threat to the Blackfoot Community Center, police evacuated the center and nearby stores as a precautionary measure. The public was asked to avoid the area. An investigation was conducted and no suspicious items or devices were found after the threat was made.

Investigators worked to find out where the call of the threat came from before making an arrest.

EastIdahoNews.com has called the department multiple times to get more details on this case, and the Blackfoot Police Department was unable to issue a statement.