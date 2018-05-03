LIVE: Democrat candidates debate at Compass Academy
EastIdahoNews.com Staff
Local
Published at
IDAHO FALLS — Democrat congressional candidates Peter Rickards and Aaron Swisher debate live at Compass Academy.
Watch the live stream below.
