LIVE: Democrat candidates debate at Compass Academy

Mike Price
EastIdahoNews.com Staff

Local

  Published at

Share This
Peter Rickards (left) Aaron Swisher (Right)

IDAHO FALLS — Democrat congressional candidates Peter Rickards and Aaron Swisher debate live at Compass Academy.

Watch the live stream below.

Respond to this story

Stories You May Be Interested In:

If you choose local pickup, please get your gift certificate at our office at 400 W. Sunnyside in Idaho Falls Dismiss