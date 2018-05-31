Local man charged with first-degree stalking

IDAHO FALLS — After allegedly hiding in the victim’s home and texting her “non-stop” a local man has been arrested for felony first-degree stalking.

Dorian Xavier Davis, 29, was arrested May 25, after multiple reports from the victim that Davis would show up at her house, place of work and constantly text her despite a no-contact order. Felony first-degree stalking has a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

According to court documents, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the victim’s apartment after she reported Davis allegedly followed her inside at 5 a.m. May 9. He reportedly hugged her and tried to get her to let him come to her apartment later. The victim had to have some of her coworkers get him to leave.

Later that same day when she arrived home she allegedly heard some noises and noticed that the screen on her window had been removed and that the window was open. She then reportedly saw Davis just north of her apartment fleeing on foot. She told deputies that he was texting her before, asking why she wasn’t home yet.

According to documents, the victim showed deputies pages of text messages Davis had been sending her “non-stop.” Deputies noted that she had texted him back repeatedly telling him to leave her alone.

While deputies were speaking to the victim, Davis reportedly video called the victim. One of the deputies spoke to Davis, telling him that he wanted to meet with him but Davis refused. However, the deputy was able to see Davis appeared to be at the victim’s place of work.

Deputies and the victim drove to where they thought Davis was located. According to documents, the victim spotted Davis who fled on foot. Deputies were unable to locate him but were told by several local residents that they had seen a man matching Davis’ description run through their backyards.

The next day the victim reported Davis had shown up at her home again but reportedly fled on a bike before deputies could apprehend him.

Davis was arraigned on May 29 and is being held on a $35,000 bond in the Bonneville County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on June 12.

Davis was on probation at the time of the incident due to a misdemeanor domestic battery and misdemeanor malicious injury to property conviction in January.