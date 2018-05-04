Local man killed, juvenile hospitalized after motorcycle crash

CHUBBUCK — A Gate City man is dead and a juvenile has been hosptialized after a two-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Cole Street and Chubbuck Road in Chubbuck.

Police reports show Matthew Lee, 33, of Pocatello, was driving west on Chubbuck Road on a 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle with a juvenile passenger. Justin Walls, 31, of Chubbuck, was driving southbound on Cole Road in a 2016 Ram 2500 pickup, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

Lee entered the center turn lane of travel in an attempt to pass a slowing vehicle turning northbound onto Cole Street. As Walls was turning onto eastbound Chubbuck Road his vehicle collided with the motorcycle. Lee was not wearing a helmet and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Lee’s juvenile passenger was wearing a helmet and was transported via ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

No information about injuries was available.

The intersection of Cole Street and Chubbuck Road was blocked for two hours.