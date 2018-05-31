Local man to appear on ‘The Price is Right’ next week

IDAHO FALLS – A longtime resident of Chubbuck just got back from a once in a lifetime opportunity.

During a trip to California with his family in March, Steven Nielsen was invited to “come on down” for a taping of ‘The Price is Right.’

They were there for a tennis tournament, and on the way home decided to buy tickets to the show.

“At that point, we were just members of the audience. I had no idea I would be a contestant on the show,” Nielsen tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Nielsen says he watches the show every morning and plays along with the contestants at home.

“I’m a pretty good player. I win a lot of the time.”

Nielsen had the opportunity to attend the show with his daughter about five years ago, but didn’t end up going because his daughter was not 18 at the time. Members of the audience have to be at least 18 to attend.

Each show is filmed live, Nielsen says, so he was only in ‘The Price is Right’ studio about an hour. Nielsen says spinning the wheel was pretty exciting.

“I’ve always felt like if I get onstage and I can finesse that wheel to come around and land on the dollar, that’s the way to do it. Unfortunately it didn’t work out for me,” says Nielsen.

But the most memorable part for him was sharing the stage with the show’s host, Drew Carey. Nielsen is sworn to secrecy on the results of his appearance on the show. But you can see how it turned out when it airs June 5 at 9 a.m. on KIDK channel 3.

“I hate to say this was a dream come true because this is a really stupid dream, but it’s definitely one of those bucket list items that was fun for me.”