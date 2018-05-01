Local news personality releases new historical fiction novel

IDAHO FALLS — Inspired by horse rides in the mountains, a local author, columnist and news personality is bringing her imagination to the forefront with a new novel set in east Idaho.

Brenda Stanley, who has been a local news reporter and anchor for 25 years, has published her first historical fiction novel entitled “The Treasure of Cedar Creek.” Stanley has previously written several cooks books as well as thriller/mystery novels. She is also a cooking columnist at EastIdahoNews.com.

“It is about three young women who escape a polygamous compound hidden in Idaho’s wilderness. The story follows them and what they discover about what is really going on within the sect and how it is connected to their own lives and family secrets,” Stanley said.

The story is told from three different viewpoints and is set in the Montpelier, Challis area in the late 1890s.

Stanley said she enjoys researching, and she spent a lot of time researching the time period and topics highlighted in her book.

“With all my stories, I simply want my readers to be entertained. I don’t write with any agenda in mind. I just want people to enjoy the stories,” Stanley said. “My novels all have plot twists and usually deal with family secrets, but all have different stories and settings. I’m always asked if I’m going to write a series — maybe someday.”

The story has already received positive feedback.

“I loved The Treasure of Cedar Creek! The characters in the book are so vividly described and so genuine that you can’t help but empathize with them. The book reads like a journal in many ways, making you feel like you’re reliving actual historical events. As the story builds, you can’t put the book down,” Salt Lake City Morning Show Host Mike Parson said in review of the book.

The book is available in major bookstores and online.