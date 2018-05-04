Locals remember ‘Star Wars’ wedding surprise on May 4th

IDAHO FALLS — A wedding day can be one of the most exciting days in a person’s life. What could possibly make it any better?

“Star Wars.”

Jake Jeppesen, a huge “Star Wars” fan, had just married his new bride Mattie in August 2016 when he got a huge surprise.

During their wedding reception, a Storm Trooper, Scout Trooper, R2 Droid and a Sith Lord suddenly walked into chamber celebration.

“My husband says, ‘what is happening?'” Peggy Jeppesen, Jakes mother told EastIdahoNews.com. “I said, “you know as much as I do right now!'”

That’s when Mattie turned to her new husband and yelled “surprise!”

“He (Jake) had no idea, it was during the reception, and they just start playing the Imperial March song,” Mattie said. “And you just see them walk in and they’re holding the cake cutter and I kid you not, his eyes just blew up. He was just totally shocked.”

Mattie told EastIdahoNews.com her aunt is a member of the 501st Legion, a prominent ‘Start Wars’ cosplay group, and she helped Mattie set up the surprise.

“It was super random and so fun,” Peggy said. “Mattie is a keeper. She arranged it all.”

If the name Mattie Jeppesen may sound familiar, it’s because she was a Secret Santa recipient in December 2017.

Mattie Jeppesen has been in and out of the hospital her entire life with serious medical conditions including cancer. Yet, despite her health challenges, Mattie and her husband, Jake, often volunteer at the soup kitchen and want to help those around them.

When Secret Santa learned about Mattie, he asked the EastIdahoNews.com to visit her and Jake with a surprise.

