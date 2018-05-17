Madison High schoolers get second day off due to broken water line

REXBURG — Madison High School will close for a second day Friday due to a broken valve on an underground water line.

Construction crews, beginning work on expansions to the high school, were attempting to relocate a fire hydrant adjacent to the building Thursday morning.

During the removal process the valve came apart and broke the line, according to Madison School District 321 spokesman Randy Lords.

The high school cancelled classes Thursday morning due to the break and officials said the closure would continue Friday.

The water line was expected to be fixed after the water was chemically tested sometime on Friday.

“First and foremost is student safety,” Lords said. “We are testing samples to make sure our students have access to potable water.”