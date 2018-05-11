Man accused of strangling woman until she blacked out tells investigators “she deserved it”

IDAHO FALLS — A Bonneville County man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly strangled a woman until she blacked out.

Nathan M. Johnson, 28, is charged with one felony count of attempted strangulation after Bonneville County Sheriff deputies were called to a home around 10 p.m. May 7.

The victim told detectives she and Johnson were in an argument when he became upset and lunged at her, according to court documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com.

“He took hold of her throat and held her down on the couch until she blacked out,” the report states. “(The victim) said as he was strangling her, she could not breathe but attempted to free herself. She said she scratched and pinched in an attempted defense but was unsuccessful as she blacked out.”

Detectives noted the victim had marks on her neck and Nathan admitted to taking her throat and strangling her because “she deserved it,” according to court documents.

Johnson was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail. A no contact order was issued that is in effect until May 2021. Johnson is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on May 22.