Man arrested after police say he held a knife to woman’s throat, refused to let her leave

Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Crime Watch

  Published at

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man was arrested Sunday night after police say he held a woman at knifepoint and refused to let her leave a home.

Camron Yowell, 28, was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, malicious injury to property and false imprisonment.

Police were called to a home on the 300 block of 5th Street around 10:40 p.m. for a report of a physical disturbance between a man and a woman in a romantic relationship.

Officers say Yowell held a knife to the woman’s throat and prevented her from leaving the residence.

Yowell was taken into custody and booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

Respond to this story

Stories You May Be Interested In:

If you choose local pickup, please get your gift certificate at our office at 400 W. Sunnyside in Idaho Falls Dismiss