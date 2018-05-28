Man arrested after police say he held a knife to woman’s throat, refused to let her leave

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man was arrested Sunday night after police say he held a woman at knifepoint and refused to let her leave a home.

Camron Yowell, 28, was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, malicious injury to property and false imprisonment.

Police were called to a home on the 300 block of 5th Street around 10:40 p.m. for a report of a physical disturbance between a man and a woman in a romantic relationship.

Officers say Yowell held a knife to the woman’s throat and prevented her from leaving the residence.

Yowell was taken into custody and booked into the Bonneville County Jail.