Man arrested for DUI after driving wrong way down Capital in Idaho Falls

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – At approximately 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, Idaho Falls Police attempted to stop a driver who was driving the wrong way down Capital Avenue.

Austin Lords, 25 of Roberts, did not stop when officers activated their overhead lights. He sped off and turned the wrong way down another one-way road, B Street. Police did not pursue the driver with their lights activated as he fled, but traveled in the same direction. Lords sped away, driving recklessly, and eventually turned westbound on to U.S. 20. He then made a U-turn over the raised median and began traveling eastbound on U.S. 20.

Idaho Falls police later stopped Lords successfully at the intersection of Grandview and Skyline. As police approached the vehicle, they smelled a strong smell of alcohol. After Lords refused field sobriety tests and a breath sample, police obtained a warrant for a blood sample to determine the driver’s blood alcohol content.

Lords was arrested by police and booked into Bonneville County jail on the following charges: driving under the influence, second offense (a misdemeanor); and eluding a police officer in a motor vehicle (a felony).

Idaho Falls Police also made three other arrests for driving under the influence Wednesday night.