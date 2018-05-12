Man breaks into LDS Temple and damages furniture, artwork, church officials say

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A man broke into the St. George Temple early Saturday morning, damaging furniture and artwork, LDS Church officials confirmed.

The man broke a window of the temple about 5 a.m. Saturday, according to Eric Hawkins, spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The man went to the fifth floor of the temple and damaged furniture, artwork and some other items, Hawkins said.

Temple workers were able to contain the man until police arrived and arrested him. The temple workers did not use any physical restraint, Hawkins said.

The damage was “being addressed,” but the temple was closed as of 9 a.m. Saturday, Hawkins said. Church officials were hopeful the temple would reopen and continue operations later on Saturday.

Hawkins did not release the man’s name.

This article was first published by KSL.com. It is used here with permission.