Man dies after failing to yield to train

RUPERT — A Rupert man was killed Friday morning after failing to yield to a train.

The Minidoka Sheriff’s Office says Ismael Galaviz Victorio, 30, was traveling southbound on 800 East Road near North Highway 24 in Rupert around 8:10 a.m.

Victorio, who was driving a truck, failed to yield to the train and died as a result of the collision, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Idaho State Police are assisting the sheriff’s office with the investigation.

No other details will be released at this time.

