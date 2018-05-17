Man with knife flees from police, forces schools to increase security

IDAHO FALLS — A suspect in an aggravated assault case forced some schools to increase security Thursday afternoon as police searched for the man on the west side of Idaho Falls.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of West Broadway Street around 2:45 p.m. for a report of aggravated assault.

When they arrived, police spokeswoman Holly Cook says Daniel Charboneau, 27, fled on foot with a knife.

Administrators at Eagle Rock Middle School and Ethel Boyes Elementary were advised to lock their doors.

Officers found Charboneau in a field at West Broadway Street and Dale Drive within 15 minutes. He was taken into custody and charges are pending.

Classes have returned to normal at the schools and officers continue to investigate.